Biden and Sisi Push for Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have engaged in pivotal discussions aimed at brokering a ceasefire and securing a hostage release in Gaza. The White House announced that the two leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation as negotiations reach a critical phase.

Marathon talks are ongoing in Qatar, with parties indicating that an agreement is within reach. The United States and Egypt play vital roles as mediators, with President Biden actively participating alongside Republican President-elect Donald Trump's team. The urgency of concluding a deal was underscored by both leaders during a recent call.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains a focal point of discussions, with over 46,000 Palestinians dead following Israel's military actions. Accusations of genocide and war crimes have arisen, though Israel denies such charges. The conflict's latest escalation began on October 7, 2023, with a Hamas attack on Israel. Efforts continue to resolve this decades-long conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)