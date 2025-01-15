Left Menu

Ceasefire in Sight Amidst Continued Conflict

An Israeli airstrike killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza as ceasefire talks progress between Israel and Hamas. Earlier strikes resulted in 18 more deaths, including women and children. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, with over 46,000 Palestinian casualties reported. Negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:44 IST
Ceasefire in Sight Amidst Continued Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 Palestinians, health officials confirmed. These casualties follow previous air raids that killed 18 individuals, encompassing two women, four children, and a pregnant woman whose unborn child also perished, officials reported.

In the midst of these hostilities, talks about a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas are reportedly advancing. According to individuals involved in the discussion, Hamas has tentatively accepted a draft for ceasing hostilities and releasing hostages. Israeli sources indicated crucial details are still being ironed out as both parties aim to resolve the ongoing 15-month conflict.

This prolonged war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023, when militant attacks resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and over 250 kidnappings. In retaliation, more than 46,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza as of recent reports, with women and children constituting over half of the fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025