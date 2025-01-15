Ceasefire in Sight Amidst Continued Conflict

In a tragic development on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 Palestinians, health officials confirmed. These casualties follow previous air raids that killed 18 individuals, encompassing two women, four children, and a pregnant woman whose unborn child also perished, officials reported.

In the midst of these hostilities, talks about a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas are reportedly advancing. According to individuals involved in the discussion, Hamas has tentatively accepted a draft for ceasing hostilities and releasing hostages. Israeli sources indicated crucial details are still being ironed out as both parties aim to resolve the ongoing 15-month conflict.

This prolonged war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023, when militant attacks resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and over 250 kidnappings. In retaliation, more than 46,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza as of recent reports, with women and children constituting over half of the fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)