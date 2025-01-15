Contentious Confirmation: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Nomination Sparks Heated Debate
Controversial nominee Pete Hegseth faces a tough confirmation hearing for Secretary of Defense. Democrats raise concerns about his inexperience and past remarks. Despite close Republican support and protests inside the hearing, his confirmation remains uncertain. A narrow vote is expected, amid tension over military diversity policies.
Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the role of Secretary of Defense, faced a contentious confirmation hearing with Democrats questioning his qualifications and past actions. The hearing saw heated debates over his inexperience, alleged past misconduct, and opposition to women in combat roles.
During the proceedings, Hegseth was pressed on various allegations including a 2017 sexual assault claim and accusations of excessive drinking, which he denies. Despite the controversy, Hegseth managed to escape without any significant missteps that could further alienate Republican supporters, who mostly stood by him.
The hearing highlighted deep divisions over military policies, with Hegseth vowing to restore a "warrior culture" and scrutinize senior military officials. As the Senate vote approaches, Hegseth's confirmation remains uncertain, as he needs to win over nearly every Republican senator given the slim majority and Democratic opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
