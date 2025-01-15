Trump's Cabinet Picks Face Senate Scrutiny

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are currently undergoing Senate confirmation hearings, marking a critical phase in establishing his administration. The hearings commenced with Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, facing scrutiny over policies and personal allegations.

GOP's narrow majority in the Senate puts some nominees at risk, especially if Republican dissent occurs. Trump's selections aim to fulfill campaign promises across defense, intelligence, health, and other critical sectors.

Hegseth, Kristi Noem for Homeland Security, Pam Bondi for Attorney General, and Marco Rubio for Secretary of State are among the highlighted nominees, stirring considerable debate and potential hurdles during Senate evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)