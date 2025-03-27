Noem's Visit Highlights Controversial Deportation Strategy

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently toured a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, where Venezuelans deported by the Trump administration are detained. The visit is part of an effort to illustrate the administration's stringent immigration policies, framing the deportees as dangerous gang members despite scant evidence.

Critics argue that these deportations violate human rights and lack evidence-backed justifications. Activists question the long-term fate of the deportees, many of whom haven't faced charges in either the United States or El Salvador. Noem avoided commenting on whether the Venezuelans might return if court rulings mandate their release.

The visit also highlights the Trump administration's robust ties with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, known for his draconian anti-gang measures. As officials continue to defend the deportation strategy, questions persist about its legality and humanitarian impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)