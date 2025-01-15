Left Menu

A Rare Passover: Power Transition in U.S. Security

Top advisers Jake Sullivan and Mike Waltz engage in a symbolic peace ritual, marking a rare moment of cooperation amidst the transition of U.S. national security roles from Biden to Trump. The event emphasized continuity in American democracy with peaceful debates on Middle East issues, China, and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 07:28 IST
A Rare Passover: Power Transition in U.S. Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare show of bipartisan collaboration, top national security advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump participated in a 'passing of the torch' ceremony on Tuesday. The event, organized by the United States Institute of Peace, demonstrated the symbolic continuity of power in the United States.

Biden's adviser Jake Sullivan handed over a ceremonial baton to Trump's choice, Congressman Mike Waltz. While the two often defend their bosses' conflicting policies on international issues, the ceremony encouraged dialogue and understanding. The exchange occurs as Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration, marking a peaceful transition of power after years of division.

During discussions, both advisers highlighted shared national security challenges such as the California wildfires and China's global influence. Despite differing views on policies, such as the U.S.-Mexico border situation, Waltz acknowledged Biden's commitment to strengthening ties with Asian allies. However, Waltz was blunt about the tough decisions ahead, stating, 'Evil does exist. Sometimes you just have to put bombs on foreheads.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

