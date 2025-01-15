A Rare Passover: Power Transition in U.S. Security

In a rare show of bipartisan collaboration, top national security advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump participated in a 'passing of the torch' ceremony on Tuesday. The event, organized by the United States Institute of Peace, demonstrated the symbolic continuity of power in the United States.

Biden's adviser Jake Sullivan handed over a ceremonial baton to Trump's choice, Congressman Mike Waltz. While the two often defend their bosses' conflicting policies on international issues, the ceremony encouraged dialogue and understanding. The exchange occurs as Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration, marking a peaceful transition of power after years of division.

During discussions, both advisers highlighted shared national security challenges such as the California wildfires and China's global influence. Despite differing views on policies, such as the U.S.-Mexico border situation, Waltz acknowledged Biden's commitment to strengthening ties with Asian allies. However, Waltz was blunt about the tough decisions ahead, stating, 'Evil does exist. Sometimes you just have to put bombs on foreheads.'

(With inputs from agencies.)