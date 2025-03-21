Left Menu

Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan

Billionaire Elon Musk is set to be briefed by the Pentagon on the U.S. military's strategy for potential conflicts with China. As a close ally of former President Trump, Musk's involvement raises conflict of interest concerns, given his business ties in China. The briefing will cover various strategic topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 07:56 IST
Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled for a Friday briefing at the Pentagon about the military's potential war plans with China, according to a report by The New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Musk's access to the classified military plan is seen as an expansion of his advisory role to Trump, who emphasized governmental cost-saving measures. Concerns over Musk's potential conflict of interest arise due to his leadership roles at Tesla and SpaceX, both of which have significant business dealings with China and the Pentagon.

The Pentagon confirmed Musk's impending visit but did not provide additional details. Speculation follows a tweet from the DoD Rapid Response account labeling a New York Times article as 'fake news,' while an anonymous U.S. official noted that senior military officials would attend the briefing covering a range of topics, including China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

