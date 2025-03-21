Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations

President Donald Trump has refuted claims by The New York Times that billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally, was to be briefed by the Pentagon regarding potential military conflicts with China.

The Pentagon meeting, Trump emphasized on Truth Social, would not discuss China. Pentagon head Pete Hegseth described it as centered on 'innovation, efficiencies & smarter production.' Yet, an anonymous U.S. official hinted China's role would indeed be part of broader discussions.

The briefing intensifies scrutiny on Musk's growing influence and possible conflicts of interest, given his business entanglements with both Tesla and SpaceX in China. Amid strained U.S.-China relations, the White House insists Musk must step back if conflicts arise.

