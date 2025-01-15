Left Menu

Historic Breakthrough: Zelenskiy's Visit to Poland Signals New Chapter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to visit Warsaw following a breakthrough in resolving a historical dispute over wartime exhumations. This move could ease long-standing tensions between Ukraine and Poland, which have lingered since the Volhynia killings during World War II. Talks aim to bolster cooperation between the two nations.

Updated: 15-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Warsaw on Wednesday for high-level talks, marking a promising breakthrough in a longstanding dispute over wartime exhumations, according to the Polish prime minister's office.

Despite Poland's strong support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, the nations have faced tensions stemming from the Volhynia killings of 1943-1945. During this period, over 100,000 Poles were killed by Ukrainian nationalists, leading to demands from Poland for unimpeded access to burial sites for exhumations. Ukrainian and Polish officials hope Zelenskiy's visit will alleviate these historical tensions.

Upcoming discussions will address exhumation processes, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighting the importance of constructive dialogue. The visit coincides with Poland's presidency of the European Union Council, prioritizing security and strengthening ties with Ukraine as Kyiv seeks support against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

