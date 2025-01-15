Kejriwal Embarks on Spiritual 'Padyatra' Ahead of Delhi Nomination

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), began a spiritual 'padyatra' from the party office on Wednesday, set to file his nomination for the New Delhi constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Accompanied by his wife Sunita, Kejriwal visited prominent places of worship, including the Hanuman and Valmiki temples, seeking divine blessings before proceeding to the district magistrate's office to submit his nomination papers.

He addressed the media, dismissing allegations and threats, asserting his faith in divine protection. Kejriwal has been an incumbent of the New Delhi seat since 2013, now contesting against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. The election is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)