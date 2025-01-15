Power Lunch with Maharashtra Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with MLAs from Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance for a luncheon event at the INS Angre auditorium on Wednesday.

The significant gathering included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with most other coalition MLAs. The meeting underscored the strength of the alliance, comprising BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and their smaller allies, following their triumph in the assembly elections last November.

The Mahayuti alliance secured a substantial 230 out of 288 seats, reflecting a strong electoral mandate. Sources indicate discussions during the luncheon focused on governance and strategic planning for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)