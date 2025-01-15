Ceasefire in Gaza Edges Closer Amid Intense Negotiations

Negotiators were reportedly making significant progress on securing a ceasefire in Gaza, following protracted discussions in Qatar. U.S. and Egyptian leaders promised to maintain close communication as they edged nearer to an agreement involving a truce and hostage release.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the critical need for a deal in their recent dialogue, underscoring the pressing urgency in the negotiations. Despite the optimism, some details remained unresolved, according to officials from involved parties.

Amid escalating violence, Israel and Hamas are in a 'critical phase' of negotiations. While hostages remain a pivotal part of the discussions, both sides are committed to a principle of exchange, with an anticipated conclusion awaiting further verification, as tension continues in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)