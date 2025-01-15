Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza Edges Closer Amid Intense Negotiations

Negotiators work intensely on a ceasefire deal in Gaza after prolonged discussions in Qatar. Involvement of U.S. and Egyptian leaders underlines the urgency for a truce and hostage exchange, with optimism over reaching an agreement despite pending details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:10 IST
Negotiators were reportedly making significant progress on securing a ceasefire in Gaza, following protracted discussions in Qatar. U.S. and Egyptian leaders promised to maintain close communication as they edged nearer to an agreement involving a truce and hostage release.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the critical need for a deal in their recent dialogue, underscoring the pressing urgency in the negotiations. Despite the optimism, some details remained unresolved, according to officials from involved parties.

Amid escalating violence, Israel and Hamas are in a 'critical phase' of negotiations. While hostages remain a pivotal part of the discussions, both sides are committed to a principle of exchange, with an anticipated conclusion awaiting further verification, as tension continues in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

