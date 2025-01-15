The Tumultuous Impeachment: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest Saga

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested in connection with a criminal insurrection investigation. The arrest represents a historic first for an incumbent president in the nation, which has a notable past of prosecuting former leaders.

Yoon, who proclaimed martial law on December 3, remained barricaded in his residence until over 3,000 police officers orchestrated a pre-dawn operation to bring him in for questioning. Despite calling the investigation illegal, Yoon cooperated to avert potential violence.

His arrest has fueled political turmoil amid claims of election fraud similar to those seen in the U.S., polarizing the nation and highlighting South Korea's ongoing struggle with democratic integrity. The international community, including the U.S. and Japan, is closely monitoring the situation.

