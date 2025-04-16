Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amidst Political Tensions
Ukraine's parliament has extended martial law until August, affecting election timelines pressured by the U.S. and Russia. The decision, supported by 357 deputies, continues troop mobilization and election suspension, amid criticisms against President Zelenskiy for potential power consolidation during martial law.
In a decisive move on Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to extend martial law until August, a step that delays planned elections under pressure from both the United States and Russia.
The extension, backed by 357 deputies, empowers Ukraine to sustain military efforts against Russia while suspending elections, drawing criticism towards President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid accusations of power consolidation.
Petro Poroshenko, an opposition leader, echoed concerns over the potential abuse of martial law, despite his party's overwhelming support for its extension, citing recent Russian attacks as justification.
