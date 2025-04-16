Left Menu

Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amidst Political Tensions

Ukraine's parliament has extended martial law until August, affecting election timelines pressured by the U.S. and Russia. The decision, supported by 357 deputies, continues troop mobilization and election suspension, amid criticisms against President Zelenskiy for potential power consolidation during martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move on Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to extend martial law until August, a step that delays planned elections under pressure from both the United States and Russia.

The extension, backed by 357 deputies, empowers Ukraine to sustain military efforts against Russia while suspending elections, drawing criticism towards President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid accusations of power consolidation.

Petro Poroshenko, an opposition leader, echoed concerns over the potential abuse of martial law, despite his party's overwhelming support for its extension, citing recent Russian attacks as justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

