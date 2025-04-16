Ukraine Extends Martial Law Amidst Political Tensions

In a decisive move on Wednesday, Ukraine's parliament voted to extend martial law until August, a step that delays planned elections under pressure from both the United States and Russia.

The extension, backed by 357 deputies, empowers Ukraine to sustain military efforts against Russia while suspending elections, drawing criticism towards President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid accusations of power consolidation.

Petro Poroshenko, an opposition leader, echoed concerns over the potential abuse of martial law, despite his party's overwhelming support for its extension, citing recent Russian attacks as justification.

