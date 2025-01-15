Left Menu

Taiwanese Delegation to Attend Trump's Inauguration, Boosting U.S. Ties

A delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers, led by parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu, will attend Donald Trump's inauguration. The group aims to strengthen Taiwan-U.S. relations. Despite China's claims, Taiwan enjoys strong U.S. support. The visit underscores Taiwan's commitment to bolstering diplomatic and strategic ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:04 IST
Taiwanese Delegation to Attend Trump's Inauguration, Boosting U.S. Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant move to bolster diplomatic relations, a Taiwanese delegation led by parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu will attend Donald Trump's inauguration. Taiwan's presidential office confirmed the participation, aiming to strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration.

Despite China's territorial claims, Taiwan has enjoyed robust support from Trump's previous administration, with arms sales regularized and continued under President Joe Biden. Han, a senior Kuomintang member, will lead a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers on this diplomatic mission, meeting U.S. officials and academics.

Taiwan's government is committed to enhancing mutual trust and interaction with the U.S., as formal ties remain absent due to China's political pressures. The visit signifies Taiwan's resolve to assert its democratic choices in the face of Chinese opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025