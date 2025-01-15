Taiwanese Delegation to Attend Trump's Inauguration, Boosting U.S. Ties

In a significant move to bolster diplomatic relations, a Taiwanese delegation led by parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu will attend Donald Trump's inauguration. Taiwan's presidential office confirmed the participation, aiming to strengthen ties with the new U.S. administration.

Despite China's territorial claims, Taiwan has enjoyed robust support from Trump's previous administration, with arms sales regularized and continued under President Joe Biden. Han, a senior Kuomintang member, will lead a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers on this diplomatic mission, meeting U.S. officials and academics.

Taiwan's government is committed to enhancing mutual trust and interaction with the U.S., as formal ties remain absent due to China's political pressures. The visit signifies Taiwan's resolve to assert its democratic choices in the face of Chinese opposition.

