BJP Criticizes Congress for Naming New HQ 'Indira Bhawan'

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has sharply criticized the Congress Party's decision to name its new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan'. According to Poonawalla, this choice reflects the party's preference for the Gandhi family rather than honoring other significant leaders like former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Highlighting a poster at the venue that read 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan', Poonawalla suggested that naming the headquarters after Dr. Singh would have been more fitting, echoing sentiments within the Congress itself. He accused the party of consistent disrespect towards Singh during his tenure, referencing the creation of the National Advisory Council and other actions as evidence of this alleged disrespect.

Poonawalla also accused Congress of marginalizing the Sikh community by rewarding individuals involved in the 1984 riots, such as Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, while failing to honor Singh. The new office, located at 9A Kotla Road, was inaugurated by prominent leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, who criticized the ruling party's ideological stance at the ceremony.

