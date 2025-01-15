Greece Poised for Presidential Transition: A Conservative Bet
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis has nominated Constantine Tassoulas for the Greek presidency as President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's term nears expiration. With the New Democracy party requiring at least 151 votes in parliament, Mitsotakis flags Tassoulas' experience and acceptance to maintain political cohesion amid potential opposition and declining popularity.
The political landscape in Greece is poised for a significant shift as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominates Constantine Tassoulas for the crucial role of Greek president.
Tassoulas, a seasoned politician with a long-standing history in parliament, is seen as a safe choice aimed at shoring up support within Mitsotakis' New Democracy party.
Amidst economic woes and declining poll numbers, the nomination is expected to fortify party unity, although opposition parties have suggested alternative candidates.
