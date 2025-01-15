Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief's Independence Day Remark

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, has launched a sharp critique against the RSS, accusing the organization of having abstained from the Indian freedom struggle. The remarks came as a response to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial statement allegedly dismissing August 15, 1947, as India's Independence Day.

Satheesan accused the RSS and its affiliates of fostering societal division in India, stating, "Their ongoing hate campaign exploits societal divides." His comments were echoed by Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi, who condemned Bhagwat's statement as an affront to the nation, suggesting such words warranted legal consequences.

Providing further impetus to the backlash, Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned Bhagwat's stance on independence, highlighting the sacrifices made under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Pilot emphasized the injustice in ignoring the efforts and contributions made towards India's freedom. As Delhi approaches polls on February 5, political tension over the remarks is palpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)