Delhi Politics Heats Up: Prosecution Nod in AAP Liquor Scam

In a major political development, the Central Government has granted permission to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam. This decision comes as a significant move amidst the approaching Delhi assembly elections in 2025.

Congress candidate Alka Lamba criticized the AAP, accusing its leaders of corruption and calling for an apology to Delhi's citizens. Lamba asserted that if the AAP had shown ethics, they would have stepped forward and admitted their wrongdoings.

The case, authorized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), involves irregularities in a now-defunct liquor policy. The timing of the prosecution, however, has been questioned by AAP, which claims it is a strategy to tarnish their image ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)