Delhi Politics Heats Up: Prosecution Nod in AAP Liquor Scam
The Union Home Ministry has authorized the prosecution of AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in a liquor scam case, sparking political tension. Congress's Alka Lamba criticized the AAP, demanding an apology for corruption, while AAP claims the charges are politically motivated with elections approaching.
- Country:
- India
In a major political development, the Central Government has granted permission to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam. This decision comes as a significant move amidst the approaching Delhi assembly elections in 2025.
Congress candidate Alka Lamba criticized the AAP, accusing its leaders of corruption and calling for an apology to Delhi's citizens. Lamba asserted that if the AAP had shown ethics, they would have stepped forward and admitted their wrongdoings.
The case, authorized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), involves irregularities in a now-defunct liquor policy. The timing of the prosecution, however, has been questioned by AAP, which claims it is a strategy to tarnish their image ahead of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Baghel Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta
Capitol Chaos: Uncertain Future of January 6 Prosecutions Amid Trump's Pardon Promise
BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam
Trump's Legal Battles: A Complex Web of Prosecutions and Appeals
Alec Baldwin Fights Back: Sues Over 'Malicious' Prosecution in 'Rust' Case