Left Menu

Delhi BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption in Liquor Scam

The Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of using money extorted from a liquor scam to fund the Goa assembly elections, with the alleged involvement of Durgesh Pathak. The BJP's assertions follow CBI searches at Pathak's premises. In response, the AAP criticized the move as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:01 IST
Delhi BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption in Liquor Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP intensified its attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, calling it a 'corrupt' organization. They alleged that funds extorted from a Delhi liquor scam were funneled into the Goa assembly elections under the guidance of Durgesh Pathak.

The statement by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva came in response to the recent CBI searches of Pathak's premises. Pathak is currently the AAP co-in-charge for Gujarat, where elections are slated for 2027.

The AAP has criticized the CBI's actions as politically motivated, accusing opponents of attempting to disrupt their preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In return, Sachdeva questioned the AAP's concern over CBI operations given that the polls are still two years away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025