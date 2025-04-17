Delhi BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption in Liquor Scam
The Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of using money extorted from a liquor scam to fund the Goa assembly elections, with the alleged involvement of Durgesh Pathak. The BJP's assertions follow CBI searches at Pathak's premises. In response, the AAP criticized the move as politically motivated.
The Delhi BJP intensified its attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, calling it a 'corrupt' organization. They alleged that funds extorted from a Delhi liquor scam were funneled into the Goa assembly elections under the guidance of Durgesh Pathak.
The statement by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva came in response to the recent CBI searches of Pathak's premises. Pathak is currently the AAP co-in-charge for Gujarat, where elections are slated for 2027.
The AAP has criticized the CBI's actions as politically motivated, accusing opponents of attempting to disrupt their preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. In return, Sachdeva questioned the AAP's concern over CBI operations given that the polls are still two years away.
(With inputs from agencies.)
