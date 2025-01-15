Left Menu

Forging New Ties: China and Sri Lanka's Developmental Partnership

President Xi Jinping expressed China's willingness to enhance the development partnership with Sri Lanka during talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The meeting led to the signing of several agreements to boost bilateral relations. Discussions encompassed economic collaboration, technological and agricultural development, and initiatives for poverty alleviation.

In a move to strengthen Sino-Lankan ties, President Xi Jinping has pledged further cooperation with Sri Lanka, signaling a new era of development. This commitment came during discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leading both countries to sign agreements enhancing their bilateral relationship.

Dissanayake's visit—his second international trip after taking office—underscores the importance his administration places on its relationship with China. During the visit, he was welcomed ceremonially at the Great Hall of People, engaging in talks emphasizing economic and social collaboration.

The discussions also addressed potential strategic alignments, including Chinese industrial interests in the southern port of Hambantota. The visit highlights China's expanding influence in the region, with expectations of increased investments and infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

