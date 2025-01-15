Meta India Apologizes for Zuckerberg's 'Inadvertent Error' on Indian Elections
Meta India has apologized for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's inaccurate statement that India's incumbent government lost the 2024 elections due to COVID-19 handling. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the claim as misinformation, emphasizing factual governance achievements. Meta India's VP worded the apology via X, affirming India's significance to Meta.
- Country:
- India
Meta India issued an apology on Wednesday for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's erroneous comments suggesting that India's incumbent government lost the 2024 elections due to its COVID-19 response, describing the statement as an ''inadvertent error.''
The apology followed a strong response from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who condemned Zuckerberg's remarks as ''misinformation'' and emphasized the need for Meta to uphold factual integrity. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, leading the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, announced plans to summon Meta over the comments.
Meta India's Vice President Shivnath Thukral communicated the apology, affirming the company's commitment to India and recognizing the country as integral to Meta's innovative future. Minister Vaishnaw reiterated the outcome of the 2024 elections, highlighting electorate confidence in PM Narendra Modi's leadership amid strong pandemic governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Five Years After the First COVID-19 Reports: Reflecting on Progress, Challenges, and Future Preparedness
WHO Urges China for Transparency on Covid-19 Origins
China's Call for Global Collaboration on COVID-19 Origins
China's COVID-19 Data Contribution Under Microscope
Calls for Justice Amplify: Sikh Protesters Demand Apology for 1984 Riots