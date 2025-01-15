Delhi Polls 2024: A High-Profile Political Fray Unfolds
Top leaders from BJP and AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma, have filed nominations for the upcoming Delhi elections, marking a fierce battle for the capital. Campaigns emphasize governance and law and order as parties vie for dominance, with results slated for February 8.
Top leaders from India's major political parties, BJP and AAP, presented their nomination papers for the Delhi assembly elections, intensifying the political contest set for February 5. Key figures, including Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma, and Ramesh Bidhuri, are vying for crucial seats, turning the election into a high-stakes battle for control of the capital.
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, locked in a three-way race with BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi constituency, showcased a strong political message by leading a padyatra surrounded by fervent supporters. In contrast, Verma equipped his campaign with a spiritual edge, conducting a temple visit series across the city.
The elections see AAP aiming for a third straight term, with BJP striving to break a 26-year dry spell of governance in Delhi. Congress, eager for resurgence after past electoral defeats, joins this intense political showdown where law and order, governance, and education remain focal campaign issues ahead of the February 8 results announcement.
