Mozambique's Fragile Stability: Chapo's Controversial Presidency

Daniel Chapo was sworn in as Mozambique's president amid violent protests over his disputed election victory. The opposition claims vote-rigging, and protests have taken a deadly toll. Chapo promised governmental reform and prioritization of health and education. These upheavals have disrupted foreign businesses and regional trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Daniel Chapo, from Mozambique's Frelimo party, was sworn in as president at a low-key ceremony, amid rising tensions and violence. Protests against his contested election victory have turned deadly, with a local group reporting at least seven more fatalities, pushing the death toll over 300 since the October 9 election.

Opposition forces accuse Frelimo of electoral malpractice, echoed by Western observers who question the fairness of the polls. Despite this, Frelimo dismisses fraud allegations. The party has maintained power since 1975, weathering a civil war that ended with a 1992 truce.

In his inauguration speech in Maputo, Chapo addressed around 1,500 supporters, emphasizing his focus on social and political stability. He vowed to streamline the government, tackle youth unemployment, and prioritize health and education. Heavy police and army patrols dominated the largely empty city center during the event, attended by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, recently returned from self-imposed exile, has encouraged continued protests. The uproar marks the largest against Frelimo in history, impacting foreign businesses and regional commerce, while displacing some individuals to neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

