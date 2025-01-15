BJP Major Contender: Upadhyay Confident of Swaying the Delhi Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Upadhyay voiced strong convictions about the party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, predicting a significant comedown for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Following the filing of his nomination for the Malviya Nagar seat, Upadhyay cited massive public support as a herald for change.

He further responded to the recent approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia over an alleged liquor policy scam. Upadhyay accused them of corrupt practices detrimental to Delhi's future, underscoring the inevitability of legal consequences.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj conveyed her faith in the party's triumph, urging Malviya Nagar voters to choose BJP on February 5. She pledged transformative development in the constituency alongside Upadhyay. The Delhi polls are slated for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

