Poland and Ukraine: Moving Forward from Historical Shadows

Poland has made significant strides in addressing longstanding historical disputes with Ukraine, focusing primarily on the Volhynia killings from the 1940s. In talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Polish leadership has expressed commitment to speeding up Ukraine's progress towards European Union membership, highlighting mutual interests in resolving this sensitive issue.

Tensions have been rife due to the Volhynia massacre claims, with Poland insisting on exhumations of Polish victim sites, and reciprocal demands from Ukraine for recognition of their own tragedies. Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the need for Ukraine to resolve this for EU accession, with cooperation strides praised by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

As part of Poland's EU presidency agenda, bolstering security and facilitating Ukraine's EU bid remain top priorities. Discussions also included enhancing defense collaboration, underscoring the critical role of arms supplies amid ongoing conflict stages, with Ukraine striving for significant investment in defense production capability.

