Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a startling revelation, claiming that China is supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia. In a press conference held in Kyiv, Zelenskiy expressed concerns over China's potential role in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian intelligence reports suggest that Chinese representatives are allegedly involved in manufacturing weapons within Russian territory. This development could have significant implications for international relations and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite these claims, President Zelenskiy did not specify whether the purported supplies include complete artillery systems or just shells. The lack of specifics leaves many questions unanswered and escalates tensions on the global stage.

