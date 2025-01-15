Germany Shifts Communication Strategy Away From Musk's Platform

Germany's foreign and defence ministries announced on Wednesday a strategic pivot in their public communications, distancing from the social media platform X owned by Elon Musk.

This decision follows Musk's controversial involvement in European political discourse, including criticisms and endorsements of various political figures.

Although the ministries did not cite specific incidents, general discontent with the platform's direction was noted, marking a significant shift in Germany's approach to digital diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)