Left Menu

Germany Shifts Communication Strategy Away From Musk's Platform

Germany's foreign and defence ministries are redirecting their communication strategies away from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, due to dissatisfaction with its developments. The move comes amid Musk's controversial political interventions in Europe and a wider shift among institutions towards alternative platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:45 IST
Germany Shifts Communication Strategy Away From Musk's Platform
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's foreign and defence ministries announced on Wednesday a strategic pivot in their public communications, distancing from the social media platform X owned by Elon Musk.

This decision follows Musk's controversial involvement in European political discourse, including criticisms and endorsements of various political figures.

Although the ministries did not cite specific incidents, general discontent with the platform's direction was noted, marking a significant shift in Germany's approach to digital diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025