U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

The United States has implemented new sanctions against Russia as part of its ongoing response to the invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 100 targets, including Russian banks and energy companies, have been sanctioned to increase pressure on Moscow, highlighting the continued tension between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the United States intensified its sanctions against Russia as the conflict over Ukraine continues to escalate. This action targets efforts to sidestep existing U.S. sanctions as Washington ramps up its pressure on Moscow in the Biden administration's closing days.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that sanctions were imposed on nearly 100 entities, including Russian banks and energy companies previously sanctioned by the United States. This move increases the risk of secondary sanctions for critical Russian entities and aligns with an executive order requiring Congressional review before lifting any measures.

This decision unfolds as President Joe Biden's term nears its end, with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on January 20. Washington further targeted a sanctions evasion scheme involving actors in Russia and China, as well as Keremet Bank in Kyrgyzstan, which worked with Russian officials and a U.S.-designated bank to bypass sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

