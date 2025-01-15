U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

On Wednesday, the United States intensified its sanctions against Russia as the conflict over Ukraine continues to escalate. This action targets efforts to sidestep existing U.S. sanctions as Washington ramps up its pressure on Moscow in the Biden administration's closing days.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that sanctions were imposed on nearly 100 entities, including Russian banks and energy companies previously sanctioned by the United States. This move increases the risk of secondary sanctions for critical Russian entities and aligns with an executive order requiring Congressional review before lifting any measures.

This decision unfolds as President Joe Biden's term nears its end, with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office on January 20. Washington further targeted a sanctions evasion scheme involving actors in Russia and China, as well as Keremet Bank in Kyrgyzstan, which worked with Russian officials and a U.S.-designated bank to bypass sanctions.

