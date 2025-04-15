Ronald Lamola Leads Economic and Diplomatic Mission to Moscow in Russia

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived in Moscow, Russia, on Monday for a two-day official working visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations between South Africa and Russia. His visit underscores South Africa’s commitment to strengthening ties with global partners, especially within the framework of BRICS and other multilateral platforms.

During his stay, Minister Lamola will preside over the 18th session of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), a key bilateral mechanism that facilitates structured engagement on economic, trade, and technical cooperation between the two nations.

Established in 1999, ITEC has become a critical forum for reviewing ongoing collaborative projects, identifying new opportunities, and ensuring that bilateral agreements are implemented effectively. This year’s session is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, science and technology, and education.

The visit marks Minister Lamola’s first major engagement in his new portfolio following his appointment. He is expected to reaffirm South Africa’s foreign policy priorities, which include expanding economic diplomacy, promoting regional integration, and maintaining balanced international partnerships.

As part of his diplomatic engagements, Minister Lamola will also hold political consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two ministers will deliberate on a range of bilateral and global issues, including peace and security, multilateral cooperation, and the future of South-South partnerships.

The consultations take place in the context of increasing global uncertainty, where both countries have emphasized the importance of a multipolar world order, mutual respect for sovereignty, and non-alignment.

In addition to official meetings, Lamola is scheduled to pay tribute to two key figures in South Africa’s liberation struggle — John Beaver (JB) Marks and Moses Kotane — by visiting their memorial sites in Moscow. Both leaders were exiled in the former Soviet Union during the apartheid era and played significant roles in the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP). Their legacies continue to symbolize the historical solidarity between South Africa and Russia.

The memorial visits will highlight the deep historical and ideological ties between the two nations, dating back to the anti-apartheid struggle, when the USSR provided political and material support to the ANC and its allies.

Minister Lamola’s trip is expected to conclude with a joint press briefing and the signing of several cooperation documents that will further consolidate the partnership between Pretoria and Moscow.

This working visit signals a renewed push by South Africa to strengthen its global alliances, particularly with countries that share its vision for inclusive development, equitable global governance, and multilateralism.