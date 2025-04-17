Iran Delivers Supreme Message: Araqchi's Moscow Mission

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in Moscow with a significant mission: delivering a message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit highlights the diplomatic exchanges intensifying between the two nations.

Arriving on Thursday, Araqchi is scheduled to engage with foreign ministry officials in Russia. While the specific contents of the message are undisclosed, the visit underscores the importance of communication channels between Iran and Russia.

Iranian state media has underscored the significance of this visit, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays within the broader geopolitical landscape. As global tensions fluctuate, such diplomatic engagements are crucial for maintaining dialogue and cooperation on key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)