Factionalism and Discipline: TMC's Balancing Act

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has admitted to factionalism within the party but describes it as a "natural process" during expansion. He stresses that party discipline cannot be compromised, especially following recent killings of TMC leaders in Malda.

While addressing the inevitability of differing opinions in large political parties, Banerjee distinguishes TMC by its adherence to principles over political dominance. He emphasizes continuous discipline enforcement, stating that no member, irrespective of rank, is exempt from party rules.

Banerjee also highlights TMC's proactive efforts in internal conflicts resolution, asserting that such actions are rare in other political parties. He calls for humility and collective focus among party members as TMC prepares for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)