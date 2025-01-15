Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Deal Reached as Tensions in Gaza Ease

Negotiators have brokered a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, following 15 months of turmoil. The agreement includes a six-week ceasefire, Israeli troop withdrawal, and an exchange of hostages. The deal, supported by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. backing, remains to be officially announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:28 IST
Historic Ceasefire Deal Reached as Tensions in Gaza Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After more than a year of conflict, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have reached a tentative ceasefire agreement in Gaza, a source informed Reuters. The deal, pending formal announcement, suggests a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a prisoner exchange.

Months of intermittent talks, led by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. backing, preceded the agreement. Amid impending U.S. political shifts, Hamas indicated readiness for the ceasefire, pending full approval.

The protracted conflict has drastically impacted Gaza, claiming thousands of lives and displacing many more. With U.S. diplomatic efforts, a resolution appears imminent, potentially reducing tensions across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025