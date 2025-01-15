Historic Ceasefire Deal Reached as Tensions in Gaza Ease

After more than a year of conflict, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have reached a tentative ceasefire agreement in Gaza, a source informed Reuters. The deal, pending formal announcement, suggests a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a prisoner exchange.

Months of intermittent talks, led by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. backing, preceded the agreement. Amid impending U.S. political shifts, Hamas indicated readiness for the ceasefire, pending full approval.

The protracted conflict has drastically impacted Gaza, claiming thousands of lives and displacing many more. With U.S. diplomatic efforts, a resolution appears imminent, potentially reducing tensions across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)