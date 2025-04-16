Left Menu

Trump's Stance: Oman's Role in Iran Talks and Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump conversed with Oman's Sultan Haitham regarding upcoming Iran talks aimed at preventing nuclear armament. Both leaders also touched on U.S. operations against Yemen's Houthis. Trump maintains a 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran. Recent talks have been deemed positive despite prior setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:58 IST
Trump's Stance: Oman's Role in Iran Talks and Middle East Tensions
Trump

President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Oman's Sultan Haitham on Tuesday to address the forthcoming negotiations with Iran. Slated for Saturday in Oman, these talks are part of Trump's strategic efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the White House disclosed.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's commitment to negotiation while maintaining a hardline stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions. 'The president has made it clear he wants dialogue, but Iran must never be allowed a nuclear weapon,' Leavitt reiterated during a press briefing, underscoring Trump's message reinforced in the conversation with Sultan Haitham.

The Oman talks, deemed positive by both parties, mark a continuation of the stringent 'maximum pressure' approach Trump reinstated in February. This move follows his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact and severe sanctions reimposed on Iran, amid stalled indirect dialogues during Joe Biden's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025