Trump's Stance: Oman's Role in Iran Talks and Middle East Tensions

President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Oman's Sultan Haitham on Tuesday to address the forthcoming negotiations with Iran. Slated for Saturday in Oman, these talks are part of Trump's strategic efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the White House disclosed.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's commitment to negotiation while maintaining a hardline stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions. 'The president has made it clear he wants dialogue, but Iran must never be allowed a nuclear weapon,' Leavitt reiterated during a press briefing, underscoring Trump's message reinforced in the conversation with Sultan Haitham.

The Oman talks, deemed positive by both parties, mark a continuation of the stringent 'maximum pressure' approach Trump reinstated in February. This move follows his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact and severe sanctions reimposed on Iran, amid stalled indirect dialogues during Joe Biden's presidency.

