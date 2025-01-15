Marco Rubio: Vision for a Strong and Confident America

Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio outlined a robust foreign policy prioritizing American interests during his nomination hearing for Secretary of State under President-elect Donald Trump.

His focus included tough stances on China and Israel, and he stressed the importance of ending the war in Ukraine with mutual concessions.

Rubio received bipartisan support, and despite minor protests, emphasized the need for U.S. leadership in global affairs, advocating for strong policies against Chinese human rights abuses and alignment with America's core interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)