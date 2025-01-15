Left Menu

Nominee Backs Ongoing Tesla Probe Amid Safety Concerns

Donald Trump's nominee for head of the Transportation Department will allow an existing investigation into Tesla's driver assistance system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is probing over 2.4 million Tesla vehicles after four collisions, including a fatal crash in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In recent developments, the President-elect Donald Trump's pick for heading the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, announced that he supports the continuation of an ongoing government investigation into Tesla's advanced driver assistance system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched this probe in October, focusing on 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software following four reported collisions, one of which was fatal.

During a U.S. Senate hearing, Duffy emphasized his intent to allow the NHTSA to conduct the investigation without interference. Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to serve as a close adviser to Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

