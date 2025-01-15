Nominee Backs Ongoing Tesla Probe Amid Safety Concerns

In recent developments, the President-elect Donald Trump's pick for heading the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, announced that he supports the continuation of an ongoing government investigation into Tesla's advanced driver assistance system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched this probe in October, focusing on 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software following four reported collisions, one of which was fatal.

During a U.S. Senate hearing, Duffy emphasized his intent to allow the NHTSA to conduct the investigation without interference. Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to serve as a close adviser to Trump.

