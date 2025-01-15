Nominee Backs Ongoing Tesla Probe Amid Safety Concerns
Donald Trump's nominee for head of the Transportation Department will allow an existing investigation into Tesla's driver assistance system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is probing over 2.4 million Tesla vehicles after four collisions, including a fatal crash in 2023.
In recent developments, the President-elect Donald Trump's pick for heading the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, announced that he supports the continuation of an ongoing government investigation into Tesla's advanced driver assistance system.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched this probe in October, focusing on 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) software following four reported collisions, one of which was fatal.
During a U.S. Senate hearing, Duffy emphasized his intent to allow the NHTSA to conduct the investigation without interference. Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been known to serve as a close adviser to Trump.
