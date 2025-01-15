Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Eulogising Song Sparks Controversy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan downplays controversy over a group song celebrating him by government employees, dismissing the concept of personal worship. The song, lauding him as a 'phoenix' and leader, has faced criticism from the opposition. A similar incident occurred three years ago with a dance performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:55 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed a controversy surrounding a proposed group song by government employees celebrating him, insisting he does not support personal glorification.

The song, set to be performed by 100 female employees from the state Secretariat, portrays Vijayan as a 'phoenix' and a 'general leading his soldiers.' It's linked to a ruling CPI (M)-affiliated association event.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the CM, likening him to historical kings who reveled in eulogies. The incident echoes a previous controversy three years ago involving a dance praising Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

