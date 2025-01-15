Phased Ceasefire: Progress in Gaza Conflict

In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, negotiators have reached a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, a source familiar with the negotiations informed Reuters.

Although the deal awaits formal announcement, its implications could be profound, particularly regarding the release of hostages held in the region.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform, praising the deal and suggesting that hostages in the Middle East would be released shortly.

