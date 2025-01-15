Phased Ceasefire: Progress in Gaza Conflict
Negotiators have outlined a phased ceasefire agreement in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas. While official confirmation is pending, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has acknowledged the deal on social media, hinting at the imminent release of hostages, marking a potential breakthrough in the ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:58 IST
In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict, negotiators have reached a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, a source familiar with the negotiations informed Reuters.
Although the deal awaits formal announcement, its implications could be profound, particularly regarding the release of hostages held in the region.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform, praising the deal and suggesting that hostages in the Middle East would be released shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
