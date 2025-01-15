Historic Phased Ceasefire Agreement Reached to End Gaza Conflict

Negotiators reached a landmark phased deal on Wednesday aimed at ending the long-standing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. After 15 months of warfare that claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and stirred unrest across the Middle East, an official briefed on the negotiations shared details of the agreement.

The accord, yet to be publicly announced, initiates a six-week ceasefire and delineates the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as well as the release of hostages by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The initial phase includes freeing 33 Israeli hostages, involving women, children, and elderly men.

This development, if successful, is expected to halt the destruction in Gaza, providing a reprieve for its displaced populace and setting the stage for reconstruction efforts overseen by global powers. The deal also stands as a potential alleviation of regional tensions, pending further negotiations for a permanent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)