Israel and Hamas Reach Ceasefire After 15-Month Conflict

In a bid to curtail a 15-month conflict, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, as confirmed by mediators. This momentous decision could potentially end what has been the deadliest confrontation between the two adversaries. The deal, mediated after arduous negotiations in Qatar, entails phased hostage releases by Hamas and prisoner releases by Israel.

The agreement holds particular significance as it allows the return of displaced Gazans to their war-torn homes and promises an influx of crucial humanitarian aid. Three U.S. officials and a Hamas representative have verified the deal, though precise details remain under final adjustments, highlighting the complexities involved in such negotiations.

While U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to address the agreement, unresolved questions linger about Gaza's post-war governance and the continuation of tensions in the region, underpinning the fragility of this ceasefire. Stakeholders are optimistic, yet cautious as they navigate through this intricate geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)