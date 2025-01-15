Israel and Hamas Reach Ceasefire After 15-Month Conflict
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after a 15-month long war in Gaza. The deal includes the release of hostages and prisoners, humanitarian aid, and a potential end to the conflict. Key stakeholders, including the US and Qatar, mediated the talks. Further negotiations are ongoing.
In a bid to curtail a 15-month conflict, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, as confirmed by mediators. This momentous decision could potentially end what has been the deadliest confrontation between the two adversaries. The deal, mediated after arduous negotiations in Qatar, entails phased hostage releases by Hamas and prisoner releases by Israel.
The agreement holds particular significance as it allows the return of displaced Gazans to their war-torn homes and promises an influx of crucial humanitarian aid. Three U.S. officials and a Hamas representative have verified the deal, though precise details remain under final adjustments, highlighting the complexities involved in such negotiations.
While U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to address the agreement, unresolved questions linger about Gaza's post-war governance and the continuation of tensions in the region, underpinning the fragility of this ceasefire. Stakeholders are optimistic, yet cautious as they navigate through this intricate geopolitical landscape.
