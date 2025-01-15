Left Menu

Democratic AGs Defend Health Rule for DACA Immigrants

14 Democratic attorneys general aim to defend a Biden-era health insurance rule for immigrants under DACA. Republican-led states challenged the rule, with the new Trump administration unlikely to support it. Without this rule, states risk increased healthcare costs for uninsured immigrants.

In a crucial legal maneuver, Democratic attorneys general from 14 U.S. states have stepped forward to defend a Biden administration rule extending health insurance to immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children.

The defense, spearheaded by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, was filed in North Dakota federal court, asserting that the incoming Trump administration is unlikely to contest the Republican-led states' challenges. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the rule in these states as the case proceeds.

The Democratic states argue that without the rule, they will face higher healthcare costs from uninsured immigrants, losing significant revenue from state-run insurance premiums. The legal battle sits at the intersection of healthcare policy and immigration reform.

