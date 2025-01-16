Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that a ceasefire-and-hostage agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas. The deal, forged with input from the incoming Trump administration, promises to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Biden emphasized the importance of the agreement, noting it comes after 15 months of relentless conflict. 'Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families,' he stated, highlighting the expected humanitarian surge in Gaza following the deal.

While acknowledging his administration's negotiation efforts, Biden indicated the Trump administration would oversee the implementation of the terms. The agreement is seen as a potential step toward the creation of an independent Palestinian state and the normalization of regional relations.

