Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire-and-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, achieved through collaboration with the Trump administration. Following 15 months of conflict, the agreement aims to halt fighting in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid. Incoming Trump administration will implement the deal's terms.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that a ceasefire-and-hostage agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas. The deal, forged with input from the incoming Trump administration, promises to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza.
Biden emphasized the importance of the agreement, noting it comes after 15 months of relentless conflict. 'Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families,' he stated, highlighting the expected humanitarian surge in Gaza following the deal.
While acknowledging his administration's negotiation efforts, Biden indicated the Trump administration would oversee the implementation of the terms. The agreement is seen as a potential step toward the creation of an independent Palestinian state and the normalization of regional relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Biden
- Trump
- Israel
- Hamas
- hostage deal
- diplomacy
- Palestine
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza
Israel Boosts Animal Welfare with $1.23 Million in Grants
Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Target Jabalia and Hezbollah
Conflict Intensifies: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and a Nation on the Move