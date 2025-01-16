Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire-and-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, achieved through collaboration with the Trump administration. Following 15 months of conflict, the agreement aims to halt fighting in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid. Incoming Trump administration will implement the deal's terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that a ceasefire-and-hostage agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas. The deal, forged with input from the incoming Trump administration, promises to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza.

Biden emphasized the importance of the agreement, noting it comes after 15 months of relentless conflict. 'Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families,' he stated, highlighting the expected humanitarian surge in Gaza following the deal.

While acknowledging his administration's negotiation efforts, Biden indicated the Trump administration would oversee the implementation of the terms. The agreement is seen as a potential step toward the creation of an independent Palestinian state and the normalization of regional relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

