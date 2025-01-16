Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump's Tug-of-War Over Gaza Ceasefire

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump each claimed credit for securing a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, which had been months in the making but was finalized with assistance from a Trump envoy. Biden highlighted that the final agreement closely followed a proposal he previously outlined in May, and he humorously responded to a question about historical recognition.

Former President Trump quickly took to social media to express his role in the breakthrough, asserting that his election victory in November was instrumental in pushing negotiations forward. He stressed that his administration would prioritize peace and secure agreements to protect Americans and their allies globally.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, played a key role in Doha during the final 96 hours of talks. A senior official from the Biden administration acknowledged Witkoff's contribution, as he worked in tandem with Brett McGurk, Biden's envoy. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Biden's intention to include the Trump team for effective implementation of the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)