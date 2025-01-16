Ceasefire Countdown: Middle East Hangs in Balance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is near completion, although final details are still being worked out. This revelation followed news of the deal made public by the United States and Qatar to pause the 15-month-long war in Gaza.

The deal seeks to address the Middle East crisis that has led to devastating impacts on regional stability and worldwide protests. Gaza's streets filled with joyful celebrations upon the deal's announcement, marking a ray of hope amidst a grim conflict that has claimed over 46,000 Palestinian lives.

As Netanyahu navigates the complex dynamics around the agreement, which also involves the release of nearly 100 hostages, critical phases of negotiation lie ahead involving troop withdrawals, aid delivery, and substantial Gaza reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)