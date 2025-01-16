Left Menu

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed concern over President-elect Donald Trump's plan to create a new agency for tariff collection. According to Yellen, this initiative, which involves establishing a so-called 'External Revenue Service', would duplicate existing efforts and not yield cost savings for American taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 05:48 IST
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant
agency

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has voiced criticism against President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to establish a new government agency for collecting tariffs, labeling it unnecessary and financially inefficient. Yellen articulated her views during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The proposal, announced via Trump's social media platform Truth Social, involves creating an "External Revenue Service." This plan, according to Yellen, would merely replicate existing agency functions rather than offering financial benefits for taxpayers.

Yellen highlighted that the formation of an additional agency seems counterproductive if the aim is to reduce costs for American citizens, underscoring her skepticism about the plan's practicality and potential effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025