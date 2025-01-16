Biden's Resurgence to Legacy: A Political Farewell

President Joe Biden delivered a farewell Oval Office address, marking the end of his lengthy political journey. Though he championed unity and warned against wealth inequality, his failure to block Donald Trump's return looms over his legacy.

Biden highlighted his administration's achievements in economic recovery and infrastructure reforms. However, with Trump's resurgence, these accomplishments risk being undone, clouding Biden's historical impact.

Despite economic and diplomatic strides, including strong responses to international crises, Biden's presidency will be remembered for its interim role between Trump's terms, as debates on how history will judge him continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)