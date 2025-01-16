Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Senate Seat as JD Vance Steps Up

Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, is reportedly eyeing the Ohio US Senate seat left vacant by Vice President-elect JD Vance. According to sources close to Ramaswamy, the 39-year-old has been in talks with President-elect Donald Trump about potentially filling the role.

Ramaswamy, who recently suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, had initially planned to focus on an Ohio gubernatorial run in 2026. However, after discussions about leading a government efficiency initiative alongside Elon Musk, his sights shifted back to the Senate seat under Trump's influence.

While Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is tasked with appointing Vance's successor, neither he nor his office has commented on potential candidates. Ramaswamy's renewed interest was reported first by The Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)