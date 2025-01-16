Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Senate Seat as JD Vance Steps Up
Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and biotech entrepreneur, is interested in the Ohio US Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance. Initially considering an Ohio governor run in 2026, Ramaswamy has had discussions with Donald Trump about the Senate role. Governor DeWine will appoint a successor.
- Country:
- United States
Vivek Ramaswamy, the biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, is reportedly eyeing the Ohio US Senate seat left vacant by Vice President-elect JD Vance. According to sources close to Ramaswamy, the 39-year-old has been in talks with President-elect Donald Trump about potentially filling the role.
Ramaswamy, who recently suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, had initially planned to focus on an Ohio gubernatorial run in 2026. However, after discussions about leading a government efficiency initiative alongside Elon Musk, his sights shifted back to the Senate seat under Trump's influence.
While Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is tasked with appointing Vance's successor, neither he nor his office has commented on potential candidates. Ramaswamy's renewed interest was reported first by The Washington Post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republicans Grapple with House Leadership and Unity Challenges
A Crucial Vote: Republicans Face House Speaker Decision
Republicans Battle for Congressional Control: The Speaker Showdown
Republicans Struggle with Single vs. Multiple Bill Strategy for Trump's Agenda
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy