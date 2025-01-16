Congress Promises Freebies and Benefits for Delhi Residents

In a bid to secure power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the Congress party has announced a series of benefits for residents. These include LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits, and up to 300 units of free electricity.

The announcement came during a press conference led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. Reddy assured that Congress would honor these pledges if elected.

In addition to the guarantees of basic utilities, Congress has also introduced schemes such as 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' which promise financial assistance to women and free health insurance, respectively. The party also vows to provide monthly support to unemployed youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)