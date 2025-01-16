Left Menu

Congress Promises Freebies and Benefits for Delhi Residents

The Congress party has pledged significant benefits, including subsidized LPG cylinders, free ration kits, and free electricity, if elected in Delhi. Announced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, these promises also include monetary grants to women, free health insurance, and aid for unemployed youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:13 IST
Congress Promises Freebies and Benefits for Delhi Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to secure power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the Congress party has announced a series of benefits for residents. These include LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits, and up to 300 units of free electricity.

The announcement came during a press conference led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. Reddy assured that Congress would honor these pledges if elected.

In addition to the guarantees of basic utilities, Congress has also introduced schemes such as 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' which promise financial assistance to women and free health insurance, respectively. The party also vows to provide monthly support to unemployed youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025