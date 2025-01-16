Congress Finalizes Slate for Delhi Showdown

The Congress unveiled its final list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday, featuring Lokendra Chaudhary for Timarpur and Suresh Wati Chauhan for Rohtas Nagar. With this announcement, the party has completed its lineup of 70 candidates.

High-profile contestations have been set as Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba will face Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji, while ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit is poised to challenge former CM Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, and results are expected on February 8, setting the stage for a closely watched political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)