Left Menu

Congress Finalizes Slate for Delhi Showdown

The Congress has announced its complete list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, featuring Lokendra Chaudhary and Suresh Wati Chauhan. Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit are set to face high-profile opponents in key constituencies. The elections will be held on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:00 IST
Congress Finalizes Slate for Delhi Showdown
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress unveiled its final list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on Thursday, featuring Lokendra Chaudhary for Timarpur and Suresh Wati Chauhan for Rohtas Nagar. With this announcement, the party has completed its lineup of 70 candidates.

High-profile contestations have been set as Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba will face Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji, while ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit is poised to challenge former CM Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, and results are expected on February 8, setting the stage for a closely watched political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025