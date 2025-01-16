Crisis Stalls Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

A looming agreement to pause hostilities between Israel and Hamas has been stalled, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Thursday. A 'last minute crisis' has prevented the Israeli Cabinet from approving the deal, which aims to pause the conflict in Gaza and release hostages.

Hamas has been accused of reneging on certain terms to gain further concessions, with its commitment to the ceasefire in doubt. Mediators including the US and Qatar announced the agreement, intended to ease a 15-month conflict that destabilized the Middle East.

While negotiations continue, the conflict sees ongoing casualties, with 48 reported killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza in a single day. Humanitarian concerns increase as political pressure on Netanyahu for a resolution mounts.

